Clark announces LP ‘Sus Dog,’ executive produced by Thom Yorke, & tour (listen to “Town Crank”)

Veteran electronic musician Clark has announced a new LP, Sus Dog, due May 26 via Throttle (pre-order). Sus Dog, Clark's tenth full-length, was executive produced by Thom Yorke, who also plays bass on the record and sings on the song "Medicine." The first glimpse at the album is single "Town Crank," a vibrating, synth-forward track that sounds equally inspired by krautrock, grunge, and experimental art-pop. It's the first song to feature Clark's own vocals. Listen to "Town Crank" below.

Sus Dog is Clark's first album since 2021 climate change-inspired Playground in a Lake. Last year he remixed Mitski's "Love Me More," reissued his 2006 album Body Riddle, and released rarities compilation 05-10. Clark and Thom Yorke collaborated in years past, exchanging remixes: Clark remixed Thom's "Not The News" in 2019, and Thom remixed Clark's "Isolation Theme" in 2020. Of the collaboration on Sus Dog, Thom said in a statement:

Chris wrote me to say he’d started singing, looking for feedback/advice or whatever, cuz it was kind of new shark-infested waters for him. I’ve been into what he does for years, and I ended up being a kind of backseat driver as he pieced all the oddness of it together, which was fascinating.

I wasn’t surprised to discover he came at singing and words through another door completely, which to me was the most interesting and exciting part. The first thing he sent me was him singing about being stuck between two floors and I was already sold. To me the way he approached it all wasn’t the usual singer songwriter guff thank god; it mirrored the way he approached all his composition and recording, but this time it had a human face. His face.

Check out the album art and tracklist for Sus Dog below.

Clark has also announced a North American tour, beginning at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on June 15. All dates are listed below.

Clark, Sus Dog loading...

Sus Dog Tracklisting:

Alyosha

Town Crank

Sus Dog [ft. Anika]

Clutch Pearlers

Over Empty Streets

Wedding

Forest

Dolgoch Tape

Bully

Dismissive

Medicine [ft. Thom Yorke]

Ladder

Clark -- 2023 Tour Dates

North American dates:

Thu 6/15/2023 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri 6/16/2023 Montreal, QC Newspeak

Sat 6/17/2023 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

Sun 6/18/2023 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

Tue 6/20/2023 Vancouver, WA Hollywood Theatre

Wed 6/21/2023 Seattle, WA Neumos

Thu 6/22/2023 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Fri 6/23/2023 San Francisco, CA The Independent

Sat 6/24/2023 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

European festivals (more festival and headline dates to follow):

28 April Istanbul Sonar

17 May Lyon Nuits Sonores

2 June London EartH

9 June Katowice Tauron Nowa Muzyka