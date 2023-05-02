Claud announces new LP ‘Supermodels’ & tour, shares “Every Fucking Time”

Claud has announced their sophomore album, Supermodels, out July 14 via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records (pre-order). They began writing it after the release of their 2021 debut Super Monster, and in the wake of loss. The album was written primarily in their apartment on an acoustic guitar and a poorly-tuned second-hand upright piano, and you can see the tracklist and cover art below.

"Every Fucking Time" is the lead single off the upcoming LP, and about it, Claud says, "I wrote ‘Every Fucking Time’ two summers ago. It was hot and sticky in New York, so naturally I was spending a lot of time at home, overthinking everything… and this song was born. Even as I was writing ‘Every Fucking Time’ I had flashes of what I wanted the music video to look like. The songs details and specificity came straight from me, so it only felt natural to write and direct the music video too. This was my first time directing, which was scary, but came easily because my vision for this song was so strong. The video wouldn’t have been the same without my co-star, Grace Kuhlenschmidt. We met on the internet early in the pandemic. I was a big fan of her comedy, and I watched every single video she posted. We quickly became friends and have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and I wrote this video concept with her in mind. Being on set with Grace was a dream come true because I got to work with my favorite comedian and a good friend all at once."

Claud has also announced a headlining tour supporting Supermodels through the fall. The UK/EU/North American trek falls after runs supporting boygenius and Le Tigre this summer. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on September 12 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10am local.

CLAUD - SUPERMODELS TRACKLIST

1. Crumbs

2. Dirt

3. A Good Thing

4. Every Fucking Time

5. Wet

6. Glass Wall

7. It's Not About You

8. Paul Rudd

9. The Moving On

10. Climbing Trees

11. Spare Tire

12. All Over

13. Screwdriver

Claud -- 2023 Tour Dates

