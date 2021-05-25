Claud supporting Bleachers on tour, announces first headlining show

Brooklyn artist Claud signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label last year and released their debut LP, Super Monster, in February. Now they've announced a tour supporting the album, starting this fall. Most of the dates are supporting Bleachers on their fall tour, as well as a few festival dates, at Firefly, Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits Festival.

Claud has also announced their first headlining show, which happens in their hometown of Brooklyn, on September 25 at Elsewhere. Tickets go on sale Friday 5/28 at 10 AM ET.

See all of Claud's upcoming dates below.

CLAUD: 2021 TOUR

September 13, 2021 Mon Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE *

September 15, 2021 Wed Columbus, OH Express Live *

September 18, 2021 Sat Newport, KY Ovation *

September 22, 2021 Wed Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion *

September 23, 2021 Thu Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann *

September 24, 2021 Fri Washington, DC Anthem *

September 25, 2021 Sat New York, NY Elsewhere

September 26, 2021 Sun Dover, DE Firefly Music Festival

September 28, 2021 Tue Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewery *

September 29, 2021 Wed Tampa, FL Jannus Live *

October 1, 2021 Fri Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

October 3, 2021 Sun New Orleans, LA The Fillmore *

October 5, 2021 Tue Houston, TX House of Blues *

October 6, 2021 Wed Dallas, TX House of Blues *

October 8, 2021 Fri Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

October 11, 2021 Mon Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren *

October 13, 2021 Wed San Diego, CA Humphrey's *

October 15, 2021 Fri Los Angeles, CA The Palladium *

October 16, 2021 Sat San Francisco, CA The Masonic *

October 19, 2021 Tue Seattle, WA Showbox SODO *

October 20, 2021 Wed Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom *

October 22, 2021 Fri Salt Lake City, UT The Union Event Center *

October 23, 2021 Sat Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom *

October 24, 2021 Sun Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater *

October 26, 2021 Tue Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore *

October 27, 2021 Wed Madison, WI The Sylvee *

October 28, 2021 Thu Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom *

October 29-31, 2021 San Francisco,CA Outsidelands Festival

November 2, 2021 Tue St. Louis, MO The Factory *

November 3, 2021 Wed Cleveland, OH House of Blues *

November 4, 2021 Thu Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live *

November 6, 2021 Sat Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg University at XL Live *

* - supporting Bleachers