Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin playing ‘Suspiria’ score on fall tour
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of Dario Argento's classic film Suspiria this fall. They've announced a tour where they'll play the iconic score in full, set to a screening of the film, followed by a "classic Goblin set." The shows are scheduled right in time for Halloween, beginning in Kansas City in late October and running through mid-December in Winnipeg. Stops include two nights at Estes Park, CO's The Stanley Hotel, which inspired The Overlook Hotel in Stephen King's The Shining, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC show happens at Queens' Melrose Ballroom on November 9. Tickets are on sale now.
The current lineup of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin features Simonetti (keyboards), Daniele Amador (guitars), Cecilia Nappo (bass), and Federico Maragoni (drums). Goblin's founding guitarist Massimo Morante, who passed away in June at the age of 70, toured last with the version of the band featuring original Suspiria players Maurizio Guarini, Fabio Pignatelli, and Agostino Marangolo.
GOBLIN: 2022 TOUR
10/25/22: Kansas City, MO @ Screenland Armour Theatre
10/26/22: Kansas City, MO @ Screenland Armour Theatre
10/27/22: Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
10/28/22: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/29/22: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
10/30/22: Milwaukee, WI @ The Oriental Theatre
10/31/22: Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre
11/01/22: Detroit, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre
11/02/22: Indianapolis, IN @ The Kan-Kan Brasserie
11/03/22: Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall
11/04/22: Cleveland, OH @ Heights Theater
11/05/22: Niagara, NY @ Rapids Theatre
11/06/22: Ottawa, ON @ Mayfair Theatre
11/07/22: Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
11/08/22: Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
11/09/22: Queens, NY @ Melrose Ballroom
11/10/22: Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/11/22: Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/13/22: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/14/22: Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
11/18/22: Tokyo (JP) @ Club Citta
11/20/22: New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys
11/21/22: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
11/22/22: Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
11/23/22: Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
11/26/22: Tempe, AZ @ Nile Theatre
11/27/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre
11/29/22: San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
12/02/22: Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre
12/03/22: Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre
12/04/22: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
12/05/22: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
12/06/22: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/09/22: Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel
12/10/22: Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel
12/12/22: Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
12/13/22: Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre