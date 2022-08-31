Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin playing ‘Suspiria’ score on fall tour

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of Dario Argento's classic film Suspiria this fall. They've announced a tour where they'll play the iconic score in full, set to a screening of the film, followed by a "classic Goblin set." The shows are scheduled right in time for Halloween, beginning in Kansas City in late October and running through mid-December in Winnipeg. Stops include two nights at Estes Park, CO's The Stanley Hotel, which inspired The Overlook Hotel in Stephen King's The Shining, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show happens at Queens' Melrose Ballroom on November 9. Tickets are on sale now.

The current lineup of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin features Simonetti (keyboards), Daniele Amador (guitars), Cecilia Nappo (bass), and Federico Maragoni (drums). Goblin's founding guitarist Massimo Morante, who passed away in June at the age of 70, toured last with the version of the band featuring original Suspiria players Maurizio Guarini, Fabio Pignatelli, and Agostino Marangolo.

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin Suspiria 45 Year Anniversary tour poster loading...

GOBLIN: 2022 TOUR

10/25/22: Kansas City, MO @ Screenland Armour Theatre

10/26/22: Kansas City, MO @ Screenland Armour Theatre

10/27/22: Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

10/28/22: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/29/22: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

10/30/22: Milwaukee, WI @ The Oriental Theatre

10/31/22: Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre

11/01/22: Detroit, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre

11/02/22: Indianapolis, IN @ The Kan-Kan Brasserie

11/03/22: Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall

11/04/22: Cleveland, OH @ Heights Theater

11/05/22: Niagara, NY @ Rapids Theatre

11/06/22: Ottawa, ON @ Mayfair Theatre

11/07/22: Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

11/08/22: Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

11/09/22: Queens, NY @ Melrose Ballroom

11/10/22: Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/11/22: Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/13/22: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/14/22: Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

11/18/22: Tokyo (JP) @ Club Citta

11/20/22: New Orleans, LA @ Poor Boys

11/21/22: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

11/22/22: Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

11/23/22: Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

11/26/22: Tempe, AZ @ Nile Theatre

11/27/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theatre

11/29/22: San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

12/02/22: Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

12/03/22: Portland, OR @ Hollywood Theatre

12/04/22: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

12/05/22: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

12/06/22: Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/09/22: Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel

12/10/22: Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel

12/12/22: Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

12/13/22: Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre