Clem Burke (Blondie) & Elliot Easton (Cars) discuss the music that inspired Empty Hearts’ new LP

The Empty Hearts -- aka Blondie's Clem Burke, The Cars' Elliot Easton, The Romantics' Wally Palmar, and The Chesterfield Kings' Andy Babiuk -- have followed their 2014 self-titled debut with The Second Album on Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records. It was produced by Ed Stasium, whose work you know from classic albums by the Ramones, Talking Heads, and more.

"We wanted to make an album like the ones that really captured our imaginations when we were coming up," Elliot says. "The sort of record that, when it came out, you'd get together with a few friends, maybe get a buzz on, turn the lights down and listen from beginning to end—like those classic late '60s records that took you on a little trip."

Clem and Elliot also each made us a list of songs that influenced the new album, and told us a bit about each one. There's one song they both included. Take it away, guys...

CLEM BURKE's PLAYLIST OF SONGS THAT INFLUENCED THE SECOND ALBUM

"Cold Turkey” - Plastic Ono Band

Lennon at his most paranoid and lowest low.

"Long Live Rock” - The Who

An exuberant incantation on a favorite subject of mine.

"Tin Soldier” - The Small Faces

CLEM: The best mod band with the greatest lead singer, Steve Marriott!

ELLIOT: One of the coolest bands ever. We love their music and mod style!

"Five to One” - The Doors

The dark side of the California dream.

"So You Wanna Be a Rock ’n’ Roll Star” - The Byrds

Putting into words and music what we all aspired to and were inspired by.

"It's Only Rock ’n’ Roll (But I Like It) ” - The Rolling Stones

A classic song that sums the whole thing up.

"I Can't Control Myself” - The Troggs

'60s English Garage Rock.

"Surf's Up” - The Beach Boys

Gorgeous song, beautiful harmonies.

"Boom Boom" - John Lee Hooker

The blues master of innuendo.

"Soul Finger - The Bar-Kays

Booker T and The MG's with a horn section on a funky little number.

--

ELLIOT'S LIST

“Happiness Is a Warm Gun” - The Beatles

The White Album, especially the Lennon songs, influenced this new record.

“Child of the Moon” - The Rolling Stones

A little-known Stones track. It’s one of our favorites.

“I Can’t Explain” - The Who

The roots of power pop!

“Chimes of Freedom” - The Byrds

The new album has several “jangle-pop" songs that feature a Rickenbacker 12-string, heavy Byrds influence.

--

Watch The Empty Hearts' new video for "Coat-Tailer" and stream the full album below...