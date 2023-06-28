Clementine Valentine (fka Purple Pilgrims) announce LP, share “Time And Tide”

Sister duo Clementine Valentine (formerly Purple Pilgrims) have announced a new album, The Coin That Broke The Fountain Floor, due out on August 25 via Flying Nun Records (pre-order). As Purple Pilgrims, the New Zealand natives made experimental electronic pop; under their new moniker, their focus turns to art-pop with more acoustic sounds. The album features percussion by Matt Chamberlain, production by Randall Dunn, and engineering by Heba Kadry. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

“We thought we were only capable of writing sad songs - but found optimism creeping in during the writing of this album. Without ruining the mystery, 'Time and Tide' is about the release that comes in too brief moments of relinquishing overthinking, fret and regret. It’s coloured with melancholy, but cheerful by our measure,” Clementine and Valentine Nixon say of their new single, released today alongside the album announcement. "Time And Tide" thunders with propulsive drums and blaring, sunny synthesizer. It comes with a music video directed by Greta van der Star. Watch it below.

Tracklisting

1.Gatekeeper

2.All I See

3.Time and Tide

4.The Understudy

5.Selenelion

6.The Rope

7.Endless Night

8.Actors Tears

9.All Yesterdays Flowers