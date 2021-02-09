Cliff Burton Day livestream will celebrate the late Metallica bassist’s life

Metallica just played a Super Bowl edition of Colbert, and now late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will be celebrated with a Cliff Burton Day livestream on Wednesday (2/10) at 10 PM ET, which would have been his 59th birthday.

The stream goes down on Twitch.tv/GomezGrip, hosted by film director Nicholas Gomez, and featuring guest appearances from Fred Cotton & James McDaniel (who both played in the punk side project Spastik Children with Cliff and James Hetfield), Metallica guitar tech/Metal Church guitarist John Marshall, Vio-lence vocalist Sean Killian, former Megaforce Records A&R exec Metal Maria, Cliff's former girlfriend Corrine Lynn, and Harald Oimen (photographer, author of Murder In The Front Row book, ex-D.R.I.), who interviewed Cliff in 1986.

In 2018, Cliff's hometown of Alameda County officially declared February 10 Cliff Burton Day.

Check out the livestream flyer and watch a classic video of Cliff below...

