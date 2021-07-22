Clinic announce new album ‘Fantasy Island,’ share title track

Clinic have announced their ninth album, Fantasy Island, which will be out October 22 via Domino. "Clinic look to a brighter future," say the band, which is unusually optimistic statement from a group who have ridden sinister, creepy current for the last two decades. They also call the album "a tin of fruit cocktail" -- shelf-stable peaches and pineapple is about as tropical as this lot get.

Fantasy Island was made during the summer of 2019 in Merseyside and includes recent single "Fine Dining" as well as a cover of Ann Peebles' slow-jam classic "I Can't Stand the Rain." The new single is the album's "electro-rockabilly shebang" of a title track, which is perhaps a little surfy, but sunny it is not. You can watch the video below.

Clinic are also going on their first UK tour in 12 years this September. Those dates are listed below.

Fantasy Island tracklist

1. The Lamplighter

2. Fine Dining

3. Take A Chance

4. Refractions (In The Rain)

5. Dreams Can Come True

6. Miracles

7. On The Other Side…

8. Fantasy Island

9. I Can’t Stand The Rain

10. Feelings

11. Hocus Pocus

12. Grand Finale

CLINIC - 2021 UK TOUR DATES

THURSDAY SEP 2ND - CLINIC - PATTERNS, BRIGHTON, UK

MONDAY SEP 6TH - CLINIC - THE HARE AND HOUNDS, BIRMINGHAM, UK

TUESDAY SEP 7TH - CLINIC - MOTH CLUB, LONDON, UK

FRIDAY SEP 10TH - CLINIC - YES, MANCHESTER, UK