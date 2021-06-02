Clinic Share new single “Fine Dining”

photo: Sentinel

Long-running UK psych act Clinic are back with their first new music since 2019's Wheeltappers and Shunters. "Fine Dining" is a little brighter than your average Clinic track, but that sinister undercurrent is still there. Say the band, “Fine Dining is a slice of dancefloor fun, combining the band's love of the exotic and having a good time.” No word on whether this is the first taste of a new album or not. Watch the music video below.

Clinic also have UK tour dates lined up for September, playing Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, London and Manchester. Those are listed below.

