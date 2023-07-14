Clipse add 2nd NYC reunion show, at Pier 17 with Rick Ross for $10

One day after Clipse (aka Pusha T and No Malice) announced their first NYC show in over a decade--the Genius IQ/BBQ at Knockdown Center in August--they announced ANOTHER NYC show happening even sooner. The Knockdown show is free (but RSVP is closed), and this new show is very affordable too: It's a $10 show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 28 with Rick Ross and it's part of Amazon Music's '50 & Forever' series. It will also stream live on Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and proceeds will go to a charity of the artists' choice. Tickets are on sale now.

Amazon's '50 & Forever' series also includes a Wale show at Pier 17 on 7/20 and a TBA Pier 17 show on August 10. All three shows will stream on Amazon Music's Twitch, as will all of this (via Billboard):

July 17 – Group Thread: The Blog Era Live from the Seaport

July 18 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport

July 19 – Rotation Roundtable: Live from the Seaport

July 20 – Wale & Special Guest – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 21 – Rolling Loud: Day 1

July 22 – Rolling Loud: Day 2

July 23 – Rolling Loud: Day 3

July 24 – Group Thread: The Brick Tape Live from the Seaport

July 25 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport

July 26 – Rotation Roundtable: Live from the Seaport

July 28 – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 31 – Group Thread: The South Has Something To Say Live from Atlanta

Aug. 1 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from Atlanta

Aug. 2 – Rotation Roundtable: Live from Atlanta

Aug. 3 – City Sessions Atlanta: “50 & Forever”

Aug. 7 – Group Thread: Ladies First Live from the Seaport

Aug. 8 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport

Aug. 10 – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17

Stay tuned for more info on the August 10 show.