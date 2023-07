Having first reunited for their former producer Pharrell's Something In The Water festival earlier this year, the iconic Virginia Beach rap duo Clipse (aka Pusha T and No Malice) have now announced their first NYC show in over a decade! It happens at Knockdown Center on August 19 and it's FREE WITH RSVP. You might wanna act quick.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today