Clipse headlining Chicago’s Hyde Park Summerfest

Siblings Pusha T and No Malice were set to reform their coke-rap duo Clipse for friend and longtime collaborator Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival in 2020, which ended up getting canceled because of the pandemic. They did end up doing a few songs at the 2022 Something in the Water, and Stereogum points out they made appearances at Complexcon and the BET Awards, but Clipse will finally play a full set this summer when they headline Chicago's Hyde Park Summerfest, happening June 17 & 18.

The festival says Clipse will "perform some of their biggest hits, including 'Grindin' and 'When the Last Time,' alongside other collaborations and fan-favorites."

"This is a huge win for Chicago and the music industry overall, especially since our city's hip-hop influence is often overlooked and underestimated," says Summerfest producer Dave Jeff. "With the return of Clipse for an exclusive performance, we'll be able to celebrate a legendary duo alongside the fifty-year anniversary of hip-hop, a genre that Chicago has undoubtedly continued to play a leading role in growing and evolving."

Hyde Park Summerfest 2023 will celebrate 50 years of hip hop with 2 Chainz as the other headliner, plus a Chicago rap tribute with Twista, Shawnna, Do Or Die, Crucial Conflict, and Vic Mensa.

The festival's lineup also includes Tobe Nwigwe, Robert Glasper, Uncle Waffles and more to be announced.

Pusha T just contributed a new version of Melle Mel's "White Lines" to the Cocaine Bear soundtrack. and will perform at Coachella, Governors Ball, and more.