Cloud Cult announce new LP and tour, share “One Way Out of a Hole”

Cloud Cult have announced Metamorphosis, the band's first album in six years, which will be out March 4 via Earthology Records. The band had almost completed an album right before the Covid hit, which frontman and songwriter Craig Minowa then set aside and started writing new material influenced by his experiences during the pandemic.

The first single off the record is "One Way Out of a Hole," which finds Cloud Cult's deeply felt, orchestral folk pop still in fine form. Watch the video below.

The band have also announced a U.S. tour which includes NYC's City Winery on May 22 and L.A.'s Lodge Room on July 8. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 21. All dates are listed below.

One Way Out of a Hole photo: Craig Minowa loading...

Cloud Cult - 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 12 @ Papa Charlie’s in Lutsen, MN

Feb. 19 @ Sheldon Theatre (w/Low) in Red Wing, MN

March 31 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 1 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 2 @ Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis, MN

April 20 @ Norshor Theatre in Duluth, MN

April 23 @ Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua, WI

May 18 @ City Winery in Washington, DC

May 19 @ City Winery in Philadelphia, PA

May 21 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

May 22 @ City Winery in New York, NY

June 10 @ Artspire Headline in La Crosse, WI

July 6 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

July 7 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

July 8 @ Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 26 @ Doug Fir in Portland, OR

Aug. 27 @ St. Marks in Seattle, WA