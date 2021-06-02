Cloud Nothings announce 2021 North American tour
Cloud Nothings have announced a 2021 North American tour and a 2022 Europe/UK tour supporting this year's The Shadow I Remember. The North American dates kick off in Chicago in August before making their way around the country and hitting NYC, LA, Nashville, Shaky Knees Festival, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC date is August 26 at Elsewhere (tickets) and the LA date is November 5 at Lodge Room (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/4) at 10 AM local time.
Cloud Nothings -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
8/20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
8/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
8/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo
8/24 - Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
8/26 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
8/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
8/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
8/29 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/21 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
10/25-10/29 - Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender Cruise
10/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/4 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room HLP
11/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/8- Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/13 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
11/15 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
11/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
2/19 - Bologna, Italy @ Covo Club
2/20 - Turin, Italy @ Circolo Della Musica
2/21 - Rome, Italy @ Monk
2/22 - Milan, Italy @ Biko
2/24 - San Sebastian, Spain @ Dabadaba Club
2/25 - Madrid, Spain @ Independance Club
2/26 - Valencia, Spain @ La Marina
2/27 - Barcelona, Spain @ Upload
3/1 - Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey
3/2 - Orléans, France @ L’Astrolabe
3/3 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain
3/4 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club
3/6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
3/7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown
3/8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornoosje
3/9 - Hamburg, Germany @ Krust
3/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44
3/11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka
3/13 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Underdogs’
3/14 - Munich, Germany @ Strom
3/15 - Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff
3/16 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9
3/18 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
3/19 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
3/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)
3/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
3/23 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
3/24 - London, UK @ Scala
3/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
3/27 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 2