Cloud Nothings announce 2021 North American tour

Cloud Nothings have announced a 2021 North American tour and a 2022 Europe/UK tour supporting this year's The Shadow I Remember. The North American dates kick off in Chicago in August before making their way around the country and hitting NYC, LA, Nashville, Shaky Knees Festival, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC date is August 26 at Elsewhere (tickets) and the LA date is November 5 at Lodge Room (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/4) at 10 AM local time.

Cloud Nothings -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

8/20 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

8/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

8/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

8/24 - Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

8/26 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

8/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

8/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

8/29 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/21 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

10/25-10/29 - Miami, FL @ S.S. Neverender Cruise

10/31 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/4 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room HLP

11/6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/8- Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/13 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11/15 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

11/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

2/19 - Bologna, Italy @ Covo Club

2/20 - Turin, Italy @ Circolo Della Musica

2/21 - Rome, Italy @ Monk

2/22 - Milan, Italy @ Biko

2/24 - San Sebastian, Spain @ Dabadaba Club

2/25 - Madrid, Spain @ Independance Club

2/26 - Valencia, Spain @ La Marina

2/27 - Barcelona, Spain @ Upload

3/1 - Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

3/2 - Orléans, France @ L’Astrolabe

3/3 - Paris, France @ Petit Bain

3/4 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club

3/6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

3/7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

3/8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornoosje

3/9 - Hamburg, Germany @ Krust

3/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44

3/11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka

3/13 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Underdogs’

3/14 - Munich, Germany @ Strom

3/15 - Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff

3/16 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

3/18 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

3/19 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

3/21 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

3/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

3/23 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

3/24 - London, UK @ Scala

3/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

3/27 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 2