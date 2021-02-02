Cloud Nothings release new single, “Nothing Without You” & accompanying video game

Ahead of Cloud Nothings' forthcoming album, The Shadow I Remember (which is slated for release on 2/26 via Carpark Records), the band has graced audiences with the record's third single, a track called "Nothing Without You." The song was released alongside a very cool animated video game simulator, where you're tasked with taking care of a creature who, quite literally, can't function without you. The song and game bounce off of each other in a unique way, as a blunt discussion on the dangers co-dependence.

As frontman Dylan Baldi said of both the single and the accompanying game, "'Nothing Without You' explores both the negative and positive aspects of dependency, whether it be on a person, a place, an object, or nothing at all. Jesse Jacobs and Vagabond Dog took that concept and filtered it through the ultimate needy creature, the Tamagotchi." As Jesse, who created the game, added, "Put your compassion to the test by providing care and protection to this new species of virtual pet. This fussy animal demands a quality diet, clean living environment, and righteous tunes."

Play the game here and listen to the single below.

One day after The Shadow I Remember's release, the band will perform a livestreamed gig from Cleveland's The Grog Shop on February 27. You can purchase a ticket here and tune in at 4 PM ET day of to watch.

Cloud Nothings also just released the 10th anniversary edition of Turning On last week. The reissue includes all 13 original tracks and four bonus live tracks, three of which were recorded at Brooklyn's Knitting Factory in 2010 and one of which was done for an acoustic FADER session. You can stream the full expanded album below.