Cloud Nothings release new song “The Spirit Of,” announce livestreamed release show

Cloud Nothings have shared the second single off their upcoming Steve Albini-recorded album The Shadow I Remember (due 2/26 via Carpark). It's called "The Spirit Of," and like lead single "Am I Something," it's a little calmer than the last album Cloud Nothings did with Albini (2012's Attack On Memory), but it's still got some of those trademark Cloud Nothings ingredients (a hypnotic jammy bridge, Dylan Baldi's raspy scream) condensed into its two-and-a-half minute running time. Listen and watch the animated video (made by Jesse Jacobs) below.

Cloud Nothings also announced an album release livestream show happening February 27, 2021 at 4 PM ET on Bandcamp. Tickets and more info here.

--

25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.