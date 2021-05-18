Clutch announce December US tour

Riff rock vets Clutch have announced their return to the road. They're "celebrating 30 Years of Rock and Roll" with a short December tour, kicking off in Baltimore on December 27 and hitting Sayreville NJ, Cleveland, Detroit, and Cincinnati, where they wrap the run up with a New Year's Eve show. Stoner (featuring Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri) and The Native Howl open the dates, and Clatch says, "We are incredibly excited to hit the road again. We’ve missed the shows, the fans, the venues and the opportunity to watch the other bands we share the stage with. It’s going to feel like our first show all over again and we can’t wait! Come out and let’s make some Rock and Roll!"

The NJ show is at Starland Ballroom on December 28, and tickets go on sale Friday 5/21 at 10 AM.

See all dates below.

CLUTCH: 2021 TOUR

12/27 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head

12/28 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

12/29 Cleveland, OH – Agoura Theatre

12/30 Detroit, MI – Filmore Theatre

12/31 Cincinnati, OH – The Icon