Clutch, Dinosaur Jr, and Red Fang announce tour

Sludgefeasters, rejoice! Clutch, Dinosaur Jr, and Red Fang will be hitting the road together this summer. The run hits DC, Philly, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Denver, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/17) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Dinosaur Jr will be in New York this September for the new Catskills festival Cave Mountain. They play Saturday, alongside Weezer, Sheer Mag, and more.

Clutch / Dinosaur Jr / Red Fang -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/21 Washington, DC – The Anthem

07/22 Pittsburg, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors

07/23 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

07/25 Toronto, ON – Rebel

07/27 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

07/28 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

07/29 Chicago, IL – Radius

07/30 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07/31 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

08/02 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

08/03 Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

08/04 Wichita, KS – WAVE – Outdoor

08/05 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium