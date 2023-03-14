Clutch, Dinosaur Jr, and Red Fang announce tour
Sludgefeasters, rejoice! Clutch, Dinosaur Jr, and Red Fang will be hitting the road together this summer. The run hits DC, Philly, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Denver, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/17) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Dinosaur Jr will be in New York this September for the new Catskills festival Cave Mountain. They play Saturday, alongside Weezer, Sheer Mag, and more.
Clutch / Dinosaur Jr / Red Fang -- 2023 Tour Dates
07/21 Washington, DC – The Anthem
07/22 Pittsburg, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors
07/23 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
07/25 Toronto, ON – Rebel
07/27 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
07/28 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
07/29 Chicago, IL – Radius
07/30 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/31 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
08/02 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
08/03 Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre
08/04 Wichita, KS – WAVE – Outdoor
08/05 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium