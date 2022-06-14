Clutch share song, confirm new LP, announce tour with Quicksand and Helmet

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR NYC SHOW HERE.

Clutch released new single "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" back in April, and today they put out another new single, "We Strive For Excellence," and promised that a new album is "coming soon." "'We Strive for Excellence' looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel," frontman Neil Fallon says. Check it out below.

They've also announced a tour with the killer support lineup of Helmet and Quicksand, who will be rotating the main support slot nightly, and JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers is opening all dates too.

NYC gets a show on September 16 at Palladium Times Square. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/17) and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (6/15) at noon. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.

Helmet, meanwhile, just played Connecticut earlier this month and you can check out pics and review of that show.

Clutch / Helmet / Quicksand / JD Pinkus -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 13 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Sep 15 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Sep 16 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Sep 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

Sep 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life*

Sep 24 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sep 25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sep 27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Sep 29 - Houston TX @ Warehouse Live

Sep 30 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct 01 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct 02 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Oct 05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

Oct 08 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Oct 09 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Oct 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ the Depot

Oct 13 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Oct 15 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct 16 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

*Clutch only