Clutch share song, confirm new LP, announce tour with Quicksand and Helmet
UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR NYC SHOW HERE.
Clutch released new single "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" back in April, and today they put out another new single, "We Strive For Excellence," and promised that a new album is "coming soon." "'We Strive for Excellence' looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel," frontman Neil Fallon says. Check it out below.
They've also announced a tour with the killer support lineup of Helmet and Quicksand, who will be rotating the main support slot nightly, and JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers is opening all dates too.
NYC gets a show on September 16 at Palladium Times Square. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/17) and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (6/15) at noon. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.
UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR NYC SHOW HERE.
Helmet, meanwhile, just played Connecticut earlier this month and you can check out pics and review of that show.
Clutch / Helmet / Quicksand / JD Pinkus -- 2022 Tour Dates
Sep 13 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Sep 15 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Sep 16 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
Sep 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks
Sep 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sep 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sep 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life*
Sep 24 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Sep 25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sep 27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
Sep 29 - Houston TX @ Warehouse Live
Sep 30 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct 01 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct 02 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
Oct 05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Oct 07 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
Oct 08 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Oct 09 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
Oct 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ the Depot
Oct 13 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
Oct 15 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Oct 16 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
*Clutch only