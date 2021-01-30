Coachella 2021 not happening in April, dates canceled by county health officials

Not that anyone thought it was going to happen this spring, but the April dates for Coachella have been officially canceled by local health officials. CBS Los Angeles reports that Riverside County canceled the dates with an order issued by Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser, as a “result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease.”

Coachella was to have taken place over two weekends, April 9-11 and April 16-18.

Earlier in January, Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege intimated that Coachella wouldn't likely happen till the fall, and Rolling Stone had reported last year that Coachella 2021 would moving from April to October. There's still no official word from Goldenvoice who produces Coachella. Stay tuned.

There has been talk that the El Dorado Polo Club in Indio, which is the grounds of Coachella and Stagecoach, might be used as a mass vaccination site.