Coachella 2022 lineup (Kanye, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, more)
The lineup for Coachella 2022 is officially here. As reported, it's headlined by Harry Styles on Friday (4/15 and 4/22), Billie Eilish on Saturday (4/16 and 4/23), and Ye (fka Kanye West) on Sunday (4/17 and 4/27).
Friday's lineup also includes Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Baby Keem, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Snoh Aalegra, City Girls, Pink Sweat$, Omar Apollo, Black Coffee, IDLES, Peggy Gou, The Marias, Carly Rae Jepsen, Spiritualized, slowthai, Cordae, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Avalanches, TOKiMONSTA, Princess Nokia, PUP, Arooj Aftab, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Hu, Code Orange, Ela Minus, and more.
For Saturday, it's Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Brockhampton, Rich Brian, girl in red, Isaiah Rashad, Caribou, Koffee, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, 100 gecs, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Hot Chip, DJ Koze, Floating Points, Steve Lacy, Arlo Parks, Rina Sawayama, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Amber Mark, Black Midi, Holly Humberstone, Nilufer Yanya, L'Impétrice, Emo Nite, Beach Goons, Mannequin Pussy, Yard Act, and more
Sunday's lineup includes Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run the Jewels, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Fatboy Slim, Maneskin, J.I.D., Denzel Curry, Finneas, Vince Staples, Dave, Fred again.., Duck Sauce, Chicano Batman, Kim Petras, Orville Peck, beabadoobee, The Blessed Madonna and Honey Dijon, Surf Curse, Maxo Kream, Channel Tres, Yola, Molchat Doma, Crumb, Griselda, Eyedress, Viagra Boys, and more.
The lineup also includes Swedish House Mafia (billed as "Returning to the Desert") and 88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER. See it in full below.
Coachella happens at Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club on April 15-17 and April 22-24. Weekend one is sold out, and the presale for weekend two starts Friday, January 14 at 10 AM PT. You can register for that now.
Coachella 2022 Lineup
