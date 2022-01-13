Coachella 2022 lineup (Kanye, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, more)

The lineup for Coachella 2022 is officially here. As reported, it's headlined by Harry Styles on Friday (4/15 and 4/22), Billie Eilish on Saturday (4/16 and 4/23), and Ye (fka Kanye West) on Sunday (4/17 and 4/27).

Friday's lineup also includes Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Baby Keem, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Snoh Aalegra, City Girls, Pink Sweat$, Omar Apollo, Black Coffee, IDLES, Peggy Gou, The Marias, Carly Rae Jepsen, Spiritualized, slowthai, Cordae, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Avalanches, TOKiMONSTA, Princess Nokia, PUP, Arooj Aftab, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Hu, Code Orange, Ela Minus, and more.

For Saturday, it's Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Brockhampton, Rich Brian, girl in red, Isaiah Rashad, Caribou, Koffee, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, 100 gecs, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Hot Chip, DJ Koze, Floating Points, Steve Lacy, Arlo Parks, Rina Sawayama, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Bunny, Amber Mark, Black Midi, Holly Humberstone, Nilufer Yanya, L'Impétrice, Emo Nite, Beach Goons, Mannequin Pussy, Yard Act, and more

Sunday's lineup includes Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Run the Jewels, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Fatboy Slim, Maneskin, J.I.D., Denzel Curry, Finneas, Vince Staples, Dave, Fred again.., Duck Sauce, Chicano Batman, Kim Petras, Orville Peck, beabadoobee, The Blessed Madonna and Honey Dijon, Surf Curse, Maxo Kream, Channel Tres, Yola, Molchat Doma, Crumb, Griselda, Eyedress, Viagra Boys, and more.

The lineup also includes Swedish House Mafia (billed as "Returning to the Desert") and 88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER. See it in full below.

Coachella happens at Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club on April 15-17 and April 22-24. Weekend one is sold out, and the presale for weekend two starts Friday, January 14 at 10 AM PT. You can register for that now.

Coachella 2022 Lineup

100 gecs

21 Savage

Adam Port

Alaina Castillo

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

AMÉMÉ

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Ari Lennox

Arlo Parks

Arooj Aftab

ARTBAT

Baby Keem

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Belly

Big Sean

Billie Eilish

Bishop Briggs

Black Coffee

black midi

BROCKHAMPTON

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Caroline Polachek

Channel Tres

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Cole Knight

Conan Gray

Cordae

Crumb

Cuco

Current Joys

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Dear Humans

Denzel Curry

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Holographic

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

Ela Minus

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

EPIK HIGH

EYEDRESS

Fatboy Slim

88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER

FINNEAS

Floating Points

Flume

Fred again..

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

Giveon

Griselda

Grupo Firme

Harry Styles

Hayden James

Holly Humberstone

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

Isaiah Rashad

J.I.D

Jamie xx

Japanese Breakfast

Jayda G

Jean Dawson

Jessie Reyez

John Summit

Joji

Karol G

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

L'Impératrice

Lane 8

Lawrence

Layla Benitez

Lil Baby

Logic1000

Lost Kings

Louis The Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Maggie Rogers

Måneskin

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Masego

Maxo Kream

Megan Thee Stallion

MEUTE

Miane

Michael Bibi

MIKA

Molchat Doma

Natanael Cano

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Purple Disco Machine

Raveena

Rich Brian

Richie Hawtin

Rina Sawayama

Role Model

Run The Jewels

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sampa The Great

Satori

Skegss

SLANDER

slowthai

Snoh Aalegra

SOHMI

Solomun

Spiritualized

Steve Lacy

Still Woozy

Stromae

Surf Curse

Swedish House Mafia

Tchami

The Avalanches

The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon

The Chats

The Hu

The Marías

The Martinez Brothers

The Regrettes

TOKiMONSTA

Turnstile

Viagra Boys

Vince Staples

VNSSA

Wallows

Whipped Cream

Yard Act

Ye

Yola