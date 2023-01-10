Coachella 2023 lineup (Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Bjork, boygenius, Soul Glo, more)

Coachella has announced its 2023 lineup, happening April 14-16 and April 21-23 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. This year's headliners are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean, and the lineup also includes Rosalía, Bjork, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, Yaeji, Christine & the Queens, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Snail Mail, Noname, Sudan Archives, The Breeders, Doechii, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Latto, Ethel Cain, The Linda Lindas, and much more.

One of this year's pleasant surprises is boygenius, aka the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus. This is the first show announcement of the year, and hopefully a sign that more are on the way, along with, perhaps, an anticipated new album? The lineup also includes the elusive Jai Paul, who has never played live before.

For fans of '90s electronica, there are performances by not just Bjork but also The Chemical Brothers, Underworld, and Sasha & Digweed, not to mention recent Orbital collaborators Sleaford Mods. There's also Despacio, the bespoke disco from Soulwax/2ManyDJs' Stephen & David Dewaele and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy that will be open throughout the festival, plus Calvin Harris, billed as "returning to the festival." Newer electronic artists like Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, and the aforementioned Yaeji are represented too.

Like a lot of this year's festivals, Coachella are representing the current hardcore scene, with Knocked Loose, Soul Glo (who put out our top album of 2022), and Scowl all set to perform.

Frank Ocean was originally booked to headline Coachella's 2020 edition with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott; it was postponed because of Covid, and festival co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed in a 2021 interview that Frank would play his set in 2023.

K-pop group BLACKPINK's 2019 Coachella set was their first full-length concert in America, and this year, as widely rumored in the run-up to the lineup announcement, they're headlining.

Registration is open now for a presale for passes for both weekends, which starts Friday, January 13 at 11 AM PT. See the full day-by-day on the poster below (click to enlarge).

Coachella 2023 Lineup

$uicideboy$

¿Téo?

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2manydjs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angèle

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

BENEE

Big Wild

Björk

BLACKPINK

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

boygenius

BRATTY

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

Conexión Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + PAWSA

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan's Yard

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN

DRAMA

EARTHGANG

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrión

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

GloRilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

MUNA

Mura Masa

NIA ARCHIVES

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi'erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

ROSALÍA

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

SOFI TUKKER

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale Of Us

TESTPILOT

The Blaze

The Breeders

The Chemical Brothers

The Comet Is Coming

The Garden

The Kid LAROI

The Linda Lindas

The Murder Capital

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

YUNGBLUD

Yves Tumor

