Coachella 2023 lineup (Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Bjork, boygenius, Soul Glo, more)
Coachella has announced its 2023 lineup, happening April 14-16 and April 21-23 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. This year's headliners are Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean, and the lineup also includes Rosalía, Bjork, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, Yaeji, Christine & the Queens, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Snail Mail, Noname, Sudan Archives, The Breeders, Doechii, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Latto, Ethel Cain, The Linda Lindas, and much more.
One of this year's pleasant surprises is boygenius, aka the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus. This is the first show announcement of the year, and hopefully a sign that more are on the way, along with, perhaps, an anticipated new album? The lineup also includes the elusive Jai Paul, who has never played live before.
For fans of '90s electronica, there are performances by not just Bjork but also The Chemical Brothers, Underworld, and Sasha & Digweed, not to mention recent Orbital collaborators Sleaford Mods. There's also Despacio, the bespoke disco from Soulwax/2ManyDJs' Stephen & David Dewaele and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy that will be open throughout the festival, plus Calvin Harris, billed as "returning to the festival." Newer electronic artists like Porter Robinson, Kaytranada, and the aforementioned Yaeji are represented too.
Like a lot of this year's festivals, Coachella are representing the current hardcore scene, with Knocked Loose, Soul Glo (who put out our top album of 2022), and Scowl all set to perform.
Frank Ocean was originally booked to headline Coachella's 2020 edition with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott; it was postponed because of Covid, and festival co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed in a 2021 interview that Frank would play his set in 2023.
K-pop group BLACKPINK's 2019 Coachella set was their first full-length concert in America, and this year, as widely rumored in the run-up to the lineup announcement, they're headlining.
Registration is open now for a presale for passes for both weekends, which starts Friday, January 13 at 11 AM PT. See the full day-by-day on the poster below (click to enlarge).
Coachella 2023 Lineup
$uicideboy$
¿Téo?
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2manydjs
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
BENEE
Big Wild
Björk
BLACKPINK
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
boygenius
BRATTY
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + PAWSA
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan's Yard
DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
DRAMA
EARTHGANG
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
GloRilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
MUNA
Mura Masa
NIA ARCHIVES
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi'erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
ROSALÍA
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
SOFI TUKKER
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale Of Us
TESTPILOT
The Blaze
The Breeders
The Chemical Brothers
The Comet Is Coming
The Garden
The Kid LAROI
The Linda Lindas
The Murder Capital
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
YUNGBLUD
Yves Tumor
