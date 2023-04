Coachella 2023 livestream schedule announced

Weekend one of the 2023 edition of Coachella has officially begun, and the livestream, which features six stages on both weekends, begins airing on Friday (4/14) at 7pm EDT/4pm PDT. They've announced the initial streaming schedule for each stage on Friday, including headliner Bad Bunny, as well as Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Pusha T, Kaytranada, The Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin', MUNA, Wet Leg, Blondie, Yves Tumor, Magdalena Bay, Soul Glo, The Murder Capital, Doechii, Saba, and more. "Special Guests" are also listed in the Sahara, who seem likely to be last minute lineup addition blink-182. UPDATE: It is.

Find the schedule so far, and watch, below; weekend one set times are HERE.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14 COACHELLA LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

COACHELLA STAGE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Doechii

4:30pm PDT / 7:30pm EDT - Pusha T

5:45pm PDT / 8:45pm EDT - Becky G

7:05pm PDT / 10:05pm EDT - Burna Boy

8:35pm PDT / 11:35pm EDT - Gorillaz

11:25pm PDT / 2:25am EDT - Bad Bunny

OUTDOOR THEATER

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Saba

4:55pm PDT / 7:55pm EDT - YUNGBLUD

6:10pm PDT / 9:10pm EDT - SG Lewis

7:30pm PDT / 10:30pm EDT - Kaytranada

9:50pm PDT / 12:50am EDT - The Chemical Brothers

SAHARA

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Malaa

5:10pm PDT / 8:10pm EDT - Vintage Culture

6:35pm PDT / 9:35pm EDT - blink-182

7:55pm PDT - 10:55pm EDT - Jamie Jones

9:10pm PDT / 12:10am EDT - Two Friends

10:25pm PDT / 1:25am EDT - Metro Boomin'

MOJAVE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Gabriels

4:40pm PDT / 7:40pm EDT - MUNA

5:25pm PDT / 8:25pm EDT - Domi & JD Beck

5:50pm PDT / 8:50pm EDT - Wet Leg

7:30pm PDT / 10:30pm EDT - Blondie

9:30pm PDT / 12:30am EDT - Angèle

10:40pm PDT / 1:40am EDT - FKJ

GOBI

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Overmono

4:30pm PDT / 7:30pm EDT - BENEE

5:45pm PDT / 8:45pm EDT - Tobe Nwigwe

7:05pm PDT / 10:05pm EDT - Yves Tumor

8:15pm PDT / 11:15pm EDT - The Garden

9:25pm PDT / 12:25am EDT - Whyte Fang

10:40pm PDT / 1:40am EDT - Ashnikko

SONORA

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Magdalena Bay

4:55pm PDT / 7:55pm EDT - DannyLux

5:55pm PDT / 8:55pm EDT - Lava La Rue

7:20pm PDT / 10:20pm EDT - The Murder Capital

9:00pm PDT / 1:00am EDT - Soul Glo

--

SATURDAY, APRIL 15 COACHELLA LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

COACHELLA STAGE

TBA

OUTDOOR THEATER

TBA

SAHARA

TBA

MOJAVE

TBA

GOBI

TBA

SONORA

TBA

--

SUNDAY, APRIL 16 COACHELLA LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

COACHELLA STAGE

TBA

OUTDOOR THEATER

TBA

SAHARA

TBA

MOJAVE

TBA

GOBI

TBA

SONORA

TBA