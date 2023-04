Coachella 2023 livestream: watch here & schedule

Weekend one of the 2023 edition of Coachella is happening now. Watch the livestream from six stages, and find each stage's schedule, below.

FRIDAY 4/14 COACHELLA STAGE SCHEDULE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Doechii

4:30pm PDT / 7:30pm EDT - Pusha T

5:45pm PDT / 8:45pm EDT - Becky G

7:05pm PDT / 10:05pm EDT - Burna Boy

8:35pm PDT / 11:35pm EDT - Gorillaz

11:25pm PDT / 2:25am EDT - Bad Bunny

FRIDAY 4/14 OUTDOOR THEATER SCHEDULE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Saba

4:55pm PDT / 7:55pm EDT - YUNGBLUD

6:10pm PDT / 9:10pm EDT - SG Lewis

7:30pm PDT / 10:30pm EDT - Kaytranada

9:50pm PDT / 12:50am EDT - The Chemical Brothers

FRIDAY 4/14 SAHARA SCHEDULE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Malaa

5:10pm PDT / 8:10pm EDT - Vintage Culture

6:35pm PDT / 9:35pm EDT - Surprise Guests

7:55pm PDT - 10:55pm EDT - Jamie Jones

9:10pm PDT / 12:10am EDT - Two Friends

10:25pm PDT / 1:25am EDT - Metro Boomin'

FRIDAY 4/14 MOJAVE SCHEDULE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Gabriels

4:40pm PDT / 7:40pm EDT - MUNA

5:25pm PDT / 8:25pm EDT - Domi & JD Beck

5:50pm PDT / 8:50pm EDT - Wet Leg

7:30pm PDT / 10:30pm EDT - Blondie

9:30pm PDT / 12:30am EDT - Angèle

10:40pm PDT / 1:40am EDT - FKJ

FRIDAY 4/14 GOBI SCHEDULE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Overmono

4:30pm PDT / 7:30pm EDT - BENEE

5:45pm PDT / 8:45pm EDT - Tobe Nwigwe

7:05pm PDT / 10:05pm EDT - Yves Tumor

8:15pm PDT / 11:15pm EDT - The Garden

9:25pm PDT / 12:25am EDT - Whyte Fang

10:40pm PDT / 1:40am EDT - Ashnikko

FRIDAY 4/14 SONORA SCHEDULE

4:05pm PDT / 7:05pm EDT - Magdalena Bay

4:55pm PDT / 7:55pm EDT - DannyLux

5:55pm PDT / 8:55pm EDT - Lava La Rue

7:20pm PDT / 10:20pm EDT - The Murder Capital

9:00pm PDT / 1:00am EDT - Soul Glo