Coachella 2023 weekend 2 set times

Weekend two of Coachella 2023 runs from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, and set times have been revealed. See them below.

The biggest change from weekend one is on Sunday: Frank Ocean cancelled his headlining set, and in his place, as reported, are blink-182 (who began their reunion with a surprise set on Friday of weekend one), and a TBA artist following them at 10:25 PM. No word on who that is yet, but one popular rumor is that Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. are Coachella-bound for another surprise set like the ones they played in NYC earlier this year. Stay tuned.

Check out pictures from weekend one of Coachella 2023 below.