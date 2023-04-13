Coachella 2023 weekend one set times

Coachella 2023 weekend one set times

photo by Elli Lauren, courtesy of Coachella

Weekend one of Coachella runs from April 14-16 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, and set times have been revealed. Friday features a big new surprise addition, blink-182, who play the Sahara Tent at 6:45 PM. See the full weekend one schedule below.

As usual, attendees will have to contend with some conflicting set times at Coachella, and on Friday those include Kaytranada vs. Blondie, Burna Boy vs. Yves Tumor, Pusha T vs. Overmono, and Magdalena Bay vs. MUNA.

Saturday conflicts include BLACKPINK vs. Underworld, Rosalía vs. Yaeji, The Breeders vs. Remi Wolf, Charli XCX vs. The Linda Lindas, Ethel Cain vs. Dinner Party, and Snail Mail vs. Flo Milli.

Sunday conflicts include Sudan Archives vs. A Boogie, Kali Uchis vs. Alex G, Momma vs. Weyes Blood, Sleaford Mods vs. Noname, and GloRilla vs. Fousheé.

Both weekends of Coachella stream live this year.

