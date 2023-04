Coachella 2023 weekend two livestream schedule announced

Coachella returns for its second weekend today (4/21) through Sunday (4/23), with Frank Ocean off the lineup and blink-182 and Skrillex x Four Tet x Fred again.. closing out Sunday in his place. For the first time ever, almost every stage is streaming live both weekends, and the livestream schedule for weekend two is up now. Unfortunately, the Sonora stage isn't streaming, so that means no Knocked Loose, Scowl, Soul Glo, The Breeders, Alex G, or Sudan Archives this weekend; the Yuma stage is streaming instead. Like on weekend one, Bjork's set won't stream, either. Check out the schedule for all three days and the livestream channels for each stage below.

COACHELLA STAGE SCHEDULE

Friday, April 21:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Doechii

4:20pm PT / 7:20pm ET - Pusha T

5:35pm PT / 8:35pm ET - Becky G

7:00pm PT / 10:00pm ET - Burna Boy

8:30pm PT / 11:30pm ET - Gorillaz

11:00pm PT / 2:00am ET - Bad Bunny

Saturday, April 22:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Marc Rebillet

4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET - 070 Shake

5:25pm PT / 8:25pm ET - Charli XCX

6:55pm PT / 9:55pm ET - ROSALÍA

9:20pm PT / 12:20am ET - BLACKPINK

11:40pm PT / 2:40am ET - Calvin Harris

Sunday, April 23:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - GloRilla

4:45pm PT / 7:45pm ET - Porter Robinson

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET - Kali Uchis

9:20pm PT / 12:20am ET - blink-182

10:25pm PT / 1:25am ET - TBA

--

OUTDOOR THEATRE SCHEDULE

Friday, April 21:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Saba

4:45pm PT / 7:45pm ET - YUNGBLUD

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET - The Comet Is Coming replay

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET - SG Lewis

7:25pm PT / 10:25pm ET - Kaytranada

9:45pm PT / 12:45am ET - The Chemical Brothers

Saturday, April 22:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - EARTHGANG

4:50pm PT / 7:50pm ET - Rebelution replay

5:15pm PT / 8:15pm ET - Hiatus Kaiyote

6:35pm PT / 9:35pm ET - SOFI TUKKER

8:10pm PT / 11:10pm ET - boygenius

10:20pm PT / 1:20am ET - Eric Prydz presents HOLO

Sunday, April 23:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Los Fabulosos Cadillacs replay

4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET - Big Wild

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET - Stick Figure replay

5:55pm PT / 8:55pm ET - Rae Sremmurd

7:05pm PT / 10:05pm ET - Dominic Fike

8:35pm PT / 11:35pm ET - Fisher + Chris Lake

--

SAHARA TENT SCHEDULE

Friday, April 21:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Malaa

5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET - Vintage Culture

6:05pm PT / 9:05pm ET - MK

7:15pm PT / 10:15pm ET - Jamie Jones

8:05pm PT / 11:05pm ET - Dombresky replay

8:35pm PT / 11:35pm ET - Two Friends

9:50pm PT / 12:50am ET - Metro Boomin & Friends

Saturday, April 22:

4:20pm PT / 7:20pm ET - Kenny Beats

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET - Elderbrook

6:25pm PT / 9:25pm ET - FloMilli replay

6:50pm PT / 9:50pm ET - Diljit Dosanjh

8:05pm PT / 11:05pm ET - Tale of Us

9:30pm PT / 12:30am ET - $uicideboy$

10:45pm PT / 1:45am ET - The Kid LAROI

Sunday, April 23:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Gordo

5:05pm PT / 8:05pm ET - Latto

6:10pm PT / 9:10pm ET - Jackson Wang

7:25pm PT / 10:25pm ET - Jai Wolf

8:40pm PT / 11:40pm ET - A Boogie

9:45pm PM / 12:45am ET - Boris Brejcha

--

MOJAVE SCHEDULE

Friday, April 21:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - BENEE

4:50pm PT / 7:50pm ET - MUNA

5:35pm PT / 8:35pm ET - Lewis OfMan replay

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET - Wet Leg

6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET - Domi & JD Beck replay

7:20pm PT / 10:20pm ET - Blondie

8:50pm PT / 11:50pm ET - Angèle

10:15pm PT / 1:15pm ET - FKJ

Saturday, April 22:

4:15pm PT / 7:15pm ET - Yung Lean

4:55pm PT / 7:55pm ET - AG Club replay

5:20pm PT / 8:20pm ET - Mura Masa

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET - Snail Mail replay

6:25pm PT / 9:25pm ET - Remi Wolf

7:40pm PT / 10:40pm ET - Jai Paul

9:05pm PT / 12:05am ET - Underworld

10:40pm PT / 1:40am ET - Labrinth

Sunday, April 23:

4:10pm PT / 7:10pm ET - Noname

4:50pm PT / 7:50pm ET - Paris Texas replay

5:15pm PT / 8:15pm ET - Weyes Blood

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET - IDK replay

6:25pm PT / 9:25pm ET - Christine and the Queens

7:45pm PT / 10:45pm ET - WILLOW

8:55pm PT / 11:55pm ET - The Blaze

--

GOBI SCHEDULE

Friday, April 21:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Gabriels replay

4:20pm PT / 7:20pm ET - Overmono

5:10pm PT / 8:10pm ET - Jupiter & Okwess replay

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET - Tobe Nwigwe

6:20pm PT / 9:20pm ET - ¿Téo? replay

6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET - Yves Tumor

7:55pm PT / 10:55pm ET - The Garden

9:05pm PT / 12:05am ET - Whyte Fang

10:20pm PT / 1:20am ET - Ashnikko

Saturday, April 22:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - UMI

4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET - Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

5:20pm PT / 8:20pm ET - Elyanna replay

5:45pm PT / 8:45pm ET - Shenseea

6:50pm PT / 9:50pm ET - Yaeji

8:10pm PT / 11:10pm ET - Eladio Carrión

9:25pm PT / 12:25am ET - Monolink

10:40pm PT / 1:40am ET - Chromeo

11:45pm PT / 2:45am ET - Donavan’s Yard

Sunday, April 23:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Fousheé

4:45pm PT / 7:45pm ET - Romy

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET - Ali Sethi replay

5:55pm PT / 8:55pm ET - 2manydjs

6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET - Joy Crookes replay

7:10pm PT / 10:10pm ET - Cannons

8:15pm PT / 11:15pm ET - DRAMA

9:20pm PT / 12:20am ET- DPR LIVE + DPR IAN

--

YUMA SCHEDULE

Friday, April 21:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Oliver Koletzki

4:15pm PT / 7:15pm ET - Dennis Cruz + PAWSA

5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET - Nora En Pure

6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET - Idris Elba

8:15pm PT / 11:15pm ET - Mochakk

9:45pm PT / 12:45am ET - TESTPILOT

11:15pm PT / 2:15am ET - Maceo Plex

Saturday, April 22:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - Colyn

4:15pm PT / 7:15pm ET - Mathame

5:30pm PT / 8:40pm ET - DJ Tennis + Carlita

6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET - Jan Blomvqist

8:00pm PT / 11:00pm ET - WhoMadeWho

9:30pm PT / 12:30am ET - Hot Since 82

11:00pm PT / 2:00am ET - Keinemusik

Sunday, April 23:

4:05pm PT / 7:05pm ET - TSHA

4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET - Cassian

6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET - Sasha & John Digweed

7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET - Camelphat

9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET - Adam Beyer

See pictures from weekend one of Coachella below.