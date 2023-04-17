Coachella 2023 wknd 1: Björk, surprise guests The Weeknd, Tyler the Creator, Billie Eilish, much more

Coachella 2023 weekend one is a wrap. We got headlining sets from Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK, the first family reunion from blink-182's classic lineup, a boygenius show, the first-ever Jai Paul set, and much more, including multiple surprise guests and collaborations. Tyler, the Creator joined Kali Uchis, who also brought out Don Toliver and Omar Apollo. Kali also came out during Kaytranada's set, as did Aminé (fresh off announcing a collaborative album with Kaytranada). Gorillaz brought out De La Soul, slowthai, Peven Everett, Jamie Principle, Bootie Brown, and Del the Funky Homosapien and they had Thundercat on bass. Rosalía brought out her partner Rauw Alejandro for "Beso" and "Vampiros" off their recent collaborative EP. Billie Elish joined Labrinth. The Weeknd, Future, 21 Savage, P. Diddy, John Legend, Mike Dean, and Don Toliver came out during Metro Boomin's set. Nile Rodgers played with Blondie. Thundercat also joined DOMi and JD Beck, as did Mac DeMarco. GloRilla brought out Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo. Latto brought out TiaCorine and Lola Brooke. Chromeo brought out La Roux. Flo Milli brought out Monaleo. Calvin Harris brought out Ellie Goulding. Mura Masa brought out Cosha, Channel Tres, BAYLI, Isabella Lovestory, and Ggretel Hanlyn. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brought out YG and Tyga. IDK brought out Rich The Kid. As mentioned in our Bad Bunny recap, he brought out Post Malone, Jhayco, Jowell & Rand, and Ñengo Flow. boygenius also played with "Silk Chiffon" with MUNA in addition to their own set. The Linda Lindas did backing vocals with The Breeders on "Saints" in addition to their own set.

Those looking for something a little heavier than the average Coachella fare were treated to sets by Knocked Loose, Scowl, and Soul Glo that--judging by the livestreams--really went off. Almost all of the sets did stream live, but one that didn't was Björk. Here's an excerpt of Shad Powers' review for Desert Sun of her set:

The stage show was limited, which in a way made it more powerful. The right-hand big screen was trained on Björk the whole time as she walked side to side on the stage. Its left-hand equivalent was trained on the orchestra, which did an amazing job, filling the desert air with a different sound than the bass beats and guitar-shredding that normally permeate. But to the right of the stage was an occasional drone show that really accentuated the performance. About 100 drones weaved among themselves to create something like a blue ocean wave at one point. Then, later, the drones created a red grid. During the tumultuous closing song "Pluto," the drones were helter-skelter sometimes red, sometimes blue, chaotic — just like the strings of the ensemble and Bjork's voice. It all meshed together beautifully.

Coachella also had The Chemical Brothers, Underworld, Charli XCX, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, Yaeji, Weyes Blood, Noname, Sudan Archives, Doechii, Alex G, Burna Boy, Christine and the Queens, Snail Mail, Pusha T, and much more. Check out a bunch of pics and videos from the weekend below.

Coachella happens again this weekend (April 21-23) with the same lineup, and for the first year ever, Coachella is livestreaming all six stages on both weekends. Stay tuned for the weekend two livestream schedule.