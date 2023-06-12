Coachella announces 2024 dates & advance sale

The 2023 music festival season is just getting into high gear, but Coachella is looking ahead to next year, and they've announced their 2024 dates. The festival returns to Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club over its usual two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21.

An advance sale on tickets will begin Friday, June 16 at 11 AM PT, and registration for that is open now.

Stay tuned for the 2024 Coachella lineup -- it usually drops in early January -- and revisit pictures from weekend one of 2023 below.