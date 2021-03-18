Coachella reportedly postponed until 2022

We've begun to see music festivals, including Governors Ball, Life is Beautiful, Furnace Fest, Punk Rock Bowling, and others, plot their return for late summer or fall of 2021, but it seems like that won't be the case for Coachella. Variety reports that two industry sources tell them that the festival is sitting 2021 out and returning in 2022. Promoter Goldenvoice, and its parent company AEG, didn't respond to Variety's request for comment, but one source told them, "There’s a big difference between having two weekends of Coachella in California and throwing a country festival in Florida," pointing to the logistical challenges of organizing a gathering of Coachella's size, where over 125,000 tickets per day are typically sold.

Coachella's 2020 edition was officially rescheduled to October of that year last March, dates which wound up being cancelled in June. Riverside County, CA officials announced the cancellation of the April 2021 dates in January; the festival has yet to issue an official statement about that, either.