Coachella reportedly postponing its 2021 edition again

Coachella and its sister country festival Stagecoach have already been postponed multiple times as the coronavirus pandemic continues. In March, the festivals announced a move from April to October; Friday would've been the first weekend of Coachella if those plans had stuck, but in June, promoters Goldenvoice announced a postponement until April of 2021. Now Rolling Stone reports that the festival is likely headed for another rescheduling, this time to October of 2021. Here's more from Rolling Stone:

Coachella is “100% moving” again, one person who works at a major talent agency that represents popular festival performers tells Rolling Stone. “Frankly, they were supposed to announce [the change] over Labor Day. They hadn’t. And they were supposed to announce at the end of September — they hadn’t.” The source says they have heard from Goldenvoice CEO and Coachella founder Paul Tollett’s office that the new date will either be in the first or second week of October 2021, “but they are holding the first three weeks to be safe” as not all artists have confirmed availability.

Representatives for AEG and Goldenvoice, and a Riverside County health official wouldn't comment on another postponement to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, city manager of Indio, CA, Mark Scott, told them that, "It would not surprise me if they had to defer again."

Coachella's original 2020 lineup included headliners Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott, as well as Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lil Uzi Vert, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, FKA twigs, Brockhampton, Big Sean, City Girls, Caribou, Swae Lee, Daniel Caesar, Ari Lennox, Charli XCX, Chicano Batman, Kim Petras, IDLES, Daphni, Koffee, Hot Chip, Carly Rae Jepsen, DJ Koze, Floating Points, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, BadBadNotGood, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Mura Masa, Denzel Curry, J.I.D, TNGHT, Rich Brian, Princess Nokia, slowthai, YBN Cordae, TOKiMONSTA, PUP, The Hu, Snail Mail, Steve Lacy, Weyes Blood, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, (Sandy) Alex G, Sleaford Mods, Amyl & the Sniffers, Code Orange, 100 gecs, black midi, Nilufer Yanya, beabadoobee, Ezra Collective, Emo Nite, Noname, Dave, SebastiAn, Channel Tres, Crumb, Doja Cat, girl in red, Fontaines DC, Mannequin Pussy, The Comet Is Coming, Anna Calvi, Ellen Allien, Sampa the Great, Viagra Boys, Ela Minus, and more. It's likely that a partially or entirely new lineup will be announced by the time the festival can next take place. Stay tuned for more info.

While you're waiting for Coachella to return, watch 15 of our favorite performances from the festival's history, including Bauhaus, Pulp, Leonard Cohen, Neutral Milk Hotel, Sunny Day Real Estate, Beyonce, Prince, Madonna, and more.