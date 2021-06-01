Coachella reveals 2022 dates

We haven't heard much from Coachella since their April 2021 dates were canceled by county health officials, but after posting a teaser over the weekend, the festival has officially announced its 2022 edition. It happens over two weekends, on April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022. You can register on their site now for an advance sale, beginning Friday, June 4 at 10 AM PT.

Coachella's 2020 and 2021 editions were, of course, cancelled due to COVID, and about the threat of the pandemic for April, their COVID-19 FAQ reads, "We are optimistic and planning for the festival based on nationwide trends of declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations as well as input from local health officials. However, we continue to monitor the situation and will only proceed with the festival if it is safe to do so. Please continue to visit this website for updates relating to the festival."

About safety precautions, they write, "It’s too early to tell exactly what precautions will be in place at the festival. However, your health and safety remain our top priority, and we continue to monitor the evolving health regulations and are working closely with state and health officials to develop COVID-19 protocols for the festival. We will follow all COVID-19 related mandates applicable to the festival and will provide more information as the festival approaches so you know what to expect."

2020 ticketholders, meanwhile, can still request a refund if they're unable to attend in 2022, by logging into their ticket purchase account by June 11.

There's been no word yet on the lineup for Coachella's 2022 edition. The 2020 edition was to feature headliners Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott, as well as Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lil Uzi Vert, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, FKA twigs, Brockhampton, Big Sean, City Girls, Caribou, Swae Lee, Daniel Caesar, Ari Lennox, Charli XCX, Chicano Batman, Kim Petras, IDLES, Daphni, Koffee, Hot Chip, Carly Rae Jepsen, DJ Koze, Floating Points, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, BadBadNotGood, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Mura Masa, Denzel Curry, J.I.D, TNGHT, Rich Brian, Princess Nokia, slowthai, YBN Cordae, TOKiMONSTA, PUP, The Hu, Snail Mail, Steve Lacy, Weyes Blood, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, (Sandy) Alex G, Sleaford Mods, Amyl & the Sniffers, Code Orange, 100 gecs, black midi, Nilufer Yanya, beabadoobee, Ezra Collective, Emo Nite, Noname, Dave, SebastiAn, Channel Tres, Crumb, Doja Cat, girl in red, Fontaines DC, Mannequin Pussy, The Comet Is Coming, Anna Calvi, Ellen Allien, Sampa the Great, Viagra Boys, Ela Minus, and others. Stay tuned for updates.