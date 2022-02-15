Coachella Sideshows 2022 (King Gizzard, Spiritualized, PUP, 100 gecs, Hot Chip, more)

Coachella is returning over two weekends in April for its 2022 edition, and also back are promoter Goldenvoice's annual series of separate headlining shows from festival performers, happening in California in April.

This year's Sideshows lineup includes shows with Rina Sawayama, Denzel Curry, Duck Sauce and friends, girl in red, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Koffee, 100 gecs, Freddie Gibbs, Molchat Doma, BADBADNOTGOOD, Arooj Aftab, Beach Bunny, beabadoobee, Hot Chip, Amber Mark, L'Impératrice, PUP, Viagra Boys, Code Orange, Spiritualized, slowthai, Nilüfer Yanya, Dave, Yard Act, Fred again.., and more, at The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Fonda Theatre, The Mayan, The Novo, Sound Nightclub, The Glass House, Fox Theater Pomona, Pappy & Harriet’s, Zebulon, and other venues. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale over the course of three weeks, beginning Friday, February 18.

GOLDENVOICE PRESENTS APRIL 2022 LINEUP