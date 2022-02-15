Coachella Sideshows 2022 (King Gizzard, Spiritualized, PUP, 100 gecs, Hot Chip, more)
Coachella is returning over two weekends in April for its 2022 edition, and also back are promoter Goldenvoice's annual series of separate headlining shows from festival performers, happening in California in April.
This year's Sideshows lineup includes shows with Rina Sawayama, Denzel Curry, Duck Sauce and friends, girl in red, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Koffee, 100 gecs, Freddie Gibbs, Molchat Doma, BADBADNOTGOOD, Arooj Aftab, Beach Bunny, beabadoobee, Hot Chip, Amber Mark, L'Impératrice, PUP, Viagra Boys, Code Orange, Spiritualized, slowthai, Nilüfer Yanya, Dave, Yard Act, Fred again.., and more, at The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Fonda Theatre, The Mayan, The Novo, Sound Nightclub, The Glass House, Fox Theater Pomona, Pappy & Harriet’s, Zebulon, and other venues. See it in full below.
Tickets go on sale over the course of three weeks, beginning Friday, February 18.
GOLDENVOICE PRESENTS APRIL 2022 LINEUP
- 4/6 Wallows with Spill Tab - The Warfield
- 4/7 Wallows with Spill Tab - The Warfield
- 4/9 Duck Sauce & Friends with Purple Disco Machine, Chromeo DJ Set, Justin Martin, DJ Holographic, Kito, and Bruja - The Midway
- 4/9 Rina Sawayama with HANA - Fonda Theatre
- 4/10 EPIK HIGH with WOOSUNG - The Novo
- 4/10 Denzel Curry with Kenny Mason, Mike Dimes, Playthatboizay - The Warfield
- 4/11 Rina Sawayama with HANA - The Warfield
- 4/11 girl in red with Holly Humberstone - The Regency Ballroom
- 4/12 girl in red with Holly Humberstone - The Regency Ballroom
- 4/12 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard with Midlife - Fox Theater Pomona
- 4/13 Role Model - The Glass House
- 4/13 Denzel Curry with Jean Dawson & Special Guest Kenny Mason - The Novo
- 4/13 Omar Apollo with deb never - The Warfield
- 4/13 Chicano Batman with Inner Wave - Fox Theater Pomona
- 4/13 Pabllo Vittar with MS NINA & La Goony Chonga - Fonda Theatre
- 4/14 Koffee with Ayra Starr - The Warfield
- 4/14 100 gecs - The Glass House
- 4/14 Freddie Gibbs with MIKE - The Regency Ballroom
- 4/14 Molchat Doma - The Roxy
- 4/15 Honey Dijon - Sound Nightclub
- 4/15 SKEGSS - Great American Music Hall
- 4/18 Baby Keem with Bridgeway (DJ Set) - The Warfield
- 4/18 BADBADNOTGOOD x Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - The Novo
- 4/18 Masego - The Glass House
- 4/18 Arooj Aftab - The Roxy
- 4/18 MEUTE - The Mayan
- 4/18 Beach Bunny - El Rey Theatre
- 4/18 Wallows with The Regrettes - Fox Theater Pomona
- 4/18 Kyary Pamyu Pamyu - Fonda Theatre
- 4/19 Sister Midnight Presents Still Woozy - Pappy & Harriet's
- 4/19 Purple Disco Machine - Sound Nightclub
- 4/19 beabadoobee - The Glass House
- 4/19 BADBADNOTGOOD x Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - The Novo
- 4/19 Hot Chip with LA Priest - The Warfield
- 4/19 Amber Mark - El Rey Theatre
- 4/19 Chelsea Cutler with Adam Melchor, ROSIE - Fox Theater Pomona
- 4/19 Lawrence with Trousdale - The Regency Ballroom
- 4/19 L'Impératrice with Inner Wave - Fonda Theatre
- 4/20 Damian Lazarus - Sound Nightclub
- 4/20 PUP with Pinkshift, Sheer Mag - The Warfield
- 4/20 Viagra Boys with Kills Birds - The Roxy
- 4/20 Code Orange - The Glass House
- 4/20 MIKA - El Rey Theatre
- 4/20 Måneskin - Fox Theater Pomona
- 4/20 Crumb - The Mayan
- 4/20 Spiritualized - Fonda Theatre
- 4/21 PUP with SKEGSS & Pinkshift - Fonda Theatre
- 4/21 The Marías - Pappy & Harriet's
- 4/21 Michael Bibi - Sound Nightclub
- 4/21 slowthai - The Regency Ballroom
- 4/21 Ed Maverick - Pappy & Harriet's
- 4/21 girl in red with Holly Humberstone - The Glass House
- 4/21 Nilüfer Yanya & Altin Gün - The Roxy
- 4/21 Koffee - The Novo
- 4/21 Hot Chip with Ela Minus - Fox Theater Pomona
- 4/21 Nathy Peluso - El Rey Theatre
- 4/22 Dixon with Chloe Caillet - Sound Nightclub
- 4/23 Fatboy Slim with Skream, Sasha B - The Midway
- 4/26 Dave - The Warfield
- 4/26 Yard Act - Zebulon
- 4/26 Fred again.. - Fonda Theatre
- 4/27 Omar Apollo with Deb Never - Fox Theater Pomona