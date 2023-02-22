Coachella Sideshows 2023 (The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, The Breeders, Yaeji, MUNA, more)

Coachella's 2023 edition happens on April 14-16 and April 21-23 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, and promoters Goldenvoice have now announced their annual series of "sideshows," Goldenvoice Presents April, where artists playing the festival headline shows throughout Southern California.

Blondie, Christine and the Queens, Ethel Cain, Mura Masa, The Chemical Brothers, Willow, Yaeji, Yves Tumor, The Breeders, MUNA, and Hiatus Kaiyote are among the artists playing sideshows this year; see the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale over the course of three weeks, starting Friday, February 24 at 12 PM PT.

GOLDENVOICE PRESENTS APRIL 2023 LINEUP

3/25 Weyes Blood with Vagabon The Regency Ballroom

3/26 Weyes Blood - 2nd Show Added! with Vagabon The Regency Ballroom

4/7 SG LEWIS with Lava La Rue The Warfield

4/8 Burna Boy Oakland Arena

4/8 SG LEWIS with Lava La Rue The Warfield

4/12 TBA Fox Theater Pomona

4/12 Angèle The Warfield

4/12 Sunset Rollercoaster with Edison Song The Regency Ballroom

4/13 Christine and the Queens The Regency Ballroom

4/13 Remi Wolf with Lava La Rue Fox Theater Pomona

4/13 Momma The Roxy

4/13 The Breeders with The Linda Lindas The Glass House

4/13 Pi'erre Bourne with AG Club The Novo

4/13 Elderbrook with ford. and Erez The Warfield

4/13 Overmono 1015 Folsom

4/14 Kyle Watson Sound Nightclub

4/14 The Blaze 1015 Folsom

4/15 Lewis OfMan Great American Music Hall

4/15 Dennis Cruz + Chris Stussy Sound Nightclub

4/16 The Chemical Brothers with Overmono (DJ set) Santa Barbara Bowl

4/17 Bakar The Novo

4/17 BENEE The Roxy

4/17 FKJ Fox Theater Pomona

4/18 FKJ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

4/18 Hiatus Kaiyote with El Michels Affair (DJ Set) The Novo

4/18 Cannons The Roxy

4/18 Destroy Boys with Soul Glo and The Murder Capital El Rey Theatre

4/18 Gabriels The Glass House

4/18 Vintage Culture + Colyn Sound Nightclub

4/19 WILLOW & Yves Tumor Fox Theater Pomona

4/19 FKJ Santa Barbara Bowl

4/19 Blondie with The Linda Lindas Greek Theatre

4/19 MUNA Nova Twins The Warfield

4/19 Angèle The Novo

4/19 Ethel Cain The Glass House

4/19 Christine and the Queens with Lewis OfMan Fonda Theatre

4/19 Mura Masa El Rey Theatre

4/19 Overmono The Roxy

4/19 Monolink (DJ Set) Sound Nightclub

4/19 2manydjs 1015 Folsom

4/20 MUNA The Glass House

4/20 Chromeo Starfari The Regency Ballroom

4/20 Big Wild + Elderbrook Fox Theater Pomona

4/20 Yaeji with LP Giobbi The Novo

4/20 BRATTY + Los Bitchos with Conexión Divina El Rey Theatre

4/20 2manydjs (DJ Set) Fonda Theatre

4/20 Donavan's Yard + Uncle Waffles The Roxy

4/20 Mura Masa and Sofia Kourtesis 1015 Folsom

4/20 Mathame + Cassian Sound Nightclub

4/21 Underworld The Warfield

4/21 John Digweed Sound Nightclub

4/21 WhoMadeWho Live 1015 Folsom

4/22 Nora En Pure Sound Nightclub

4/24 FKJ The Regency Ballroom

4/25 FKJ - Second Show Added! The Regency Ballroom

5/18 Two Friends Soma

5/23 Yves Tumor with Pretty Sick, Evanora Unlimited The Warfield