Coachella & Stagecoach drop Covid vaccine, testing, and mask requirements

Coachella and Stagecoach return to Indio, CA for their first editions since 2019 in April and May, and both festivals have now dropped all Covid vaccine, negative test, and masking requirements. The announcement comes as California lifts its mask mandate, and updates its rules around "mega events." Outdoor mega events with 10,000 or more attendees, like Coachella, are now "recommended," but not required, to have vaccine verification or negative testing. The state guidelines still list vaccine requirements for indoor mega events, with crowds of 1000 or more, however.

Stagecoach announced the change on social media, writing, "Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit http://stagecoachfestival.com for more info." Coachella didn't issue a social media update, but they did update their Health & Safety page, which now reads:

In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022. However, the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter; such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings. If any ticket holder does not comply with any laws, mandates, health orders or directives, promoter or event terms, conditions or rules, then the promoter or event operator may refuse admission to the event or require the ticket holder to leave the venue and such ticket holder will not be entitled to a refund.

That's followed by a Covid warning, and an attendee health acknowledgement:

COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19. All attendees agree to follow festival policies (including health and safety policies) and posted instructions while at the festival. According to the CDC, older adults and people of all ages with serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19. All attendees should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend the festival. By entering the festival, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and confirm that they will adhere to local quarantine mandates and the CDC quarantine requirements, available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.

Back in October, both fests reversed their mandatory vaccination policies, saying that they'd accept negative Covid tests taken within 72 hours of the event instead of proof of vaccination to attend.