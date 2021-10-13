Coachella & Stagecoach reverse mandatory vaccination policy

Coachella has reversed its mandatory vaccination policy for the festival's 2022 edition, and now says it will accept either a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, or proof of full vaccination. The same goes for Goldenvoice's Stagecoach festival, which happens right after Coachella on the same grounds in Indio, CA.

The announcement came, not via their official website, Facebook or Twitter, but only on their Instagram stories:

After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR Proof of full vaccination

Stagecoach's website has been updated with the new policy but Coachella's has not (as of Wednesday morning). While this doesn't fall in line with Goldenvoice parent company AEG's mandatory vaccine requirement for all of the company's events, they did include language allowing that “the vaccination policy will be implemented as an open-ended one, with any changes or reversals informed by updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.”

Coachella 2022, which is sold out, happens April 15-17 and April 22-24 with headliners Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott; Stagecoach happens April. 29 - May 1.

