Coachella to livestream all stages both weekends for 2023

Coachella returns for its 2023 editions on April 14-16 and April 21-23, and YouTube, who has been streaming the festival for over a decade, has announced that this year, they'll livestream all of its stages on both weekends. In previous years, weekend one has had more streaming coverage than weekend two, but they'd begun to expand it in recent years, and now, they say, "For the first time, we will be going LIVE from ALL stages with SIX feeds across BOTH weekends of the iconic desert fest!"

Details about the set time and streaming schedule are still to be announced; stay tuned. Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean headline Coachella 2023, which also features Gorillaz, Burna Boy, The Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Blondie, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, MUNA, Dochii, Idris Elba, Magdalena Bay, Soul Glo, Sleaford Mods, The Comet is Coming, The Murder Capital, and more on Friday; Rosalía, boygenius, Charli XCX, Underworld, Sofi Tukker, Remi Wolf, Chromeo, Mura Masa, Yaeji, 070 Shake, Hiatus Kaiyote, Dinner Party, Flo Milli, Snail Mail, EarthGang, Shenseea, The Breeders, Ethel Cain, The Linda Lindas, Horsegirl, Scowl and more on Saturday; and Bjork, Kali Uchis, A Boogie, Jai Paul, Latto, Willow, GloRilla, Christine and the Queens, Rae Sremmurd, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Fousheé, Noname, Sudan Archives, Knocked Loose, Momma, Los Bitchos, and more on Sunday.