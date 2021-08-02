Coachella update: Frank Ocean to headline 2023, RATM & Travis Scott to headline 2022

Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett has given an update on the festival in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. He confirms that the headliners for Coachella 2022 will include Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott, who were both booked for the postponed 2020 edition, and that Frank Ocean -- who was also booked to headline in 2020 -- is now booked to headline in 2023. A third headliner for 2022 is TBA.

Tollett also suggests that Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, who were both booked for 2020, are still to play in 2022, but that their placement on the bill will have to be changed due to both artists' recent rises. "It’s a whole different conversation," he says, "different stage, different timing."

Tollett also says that Goldenvoice is taking a "wait-and-see attitude" to vaccinations or COVID tests, neither of which the festival currently requires. "We’re monitoring everything," he says. "I don’t want to put anything in cement right now, because I just don’t know."

Read more here.