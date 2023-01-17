Coachella will stream live on YouTube through 2026

For those who can't make it to Indio in person, Coachella has been streaming live for over a decade on YouTube. Billboard reports that the two companies have extended their partnership through 2026, meaning you'll again be able to watch sets from this year's festival from home, and for the next few years.

"Our partnership with YouTube brings Coachella to everyone around the world,” Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett said in a statement. “The 2023 lineup sees performers from Brazil, France, Iceland, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Spain, and beyond, and bringing international fans closer to their hometown artists is important to our team."

Coachella 2023 happens on April 14-16 and April 21-23, and the lineup includes Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Bjork, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie, The Chemical Brothers, Jai Paul, boygenius, and tons more.

Hulu, meanwhile, is the "official streaming destination" for the 2023 editions of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and ACL Fest.