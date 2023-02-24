‘Cocaine Bear’ got Pusha T to remix Melle Mel’s “White Lines” with new lyrics (listen)

Cocaine Bear, the new movie about a bear that does cocaine, is out in theaters today and in a move that should surprise no one but gold star to whoever made this happen, Pusha T has a new song on the album, a remix of Melle Mel's classic "White Lines." Did Pusha T contact the producers or the other way around? It's as much a cover as it is a remix, with the king of coke rap dropping new lines like, "I ain't never been a runner, we ain't never had to wonder / You heard the pilot lost the load, call that dumb and dumber / It's no storm without thunder, the bear crawls up and under / Cocaine overload, the only fuel to his hunger" over the classic beat. You can listen below.

If you somehow haven't heard of Cocaine Bear, it's based loosely -- very loosely -- on the real life story of a bear who died after ingesting a duffle bag of cocaine from a crashed smugglers plane in 1985. The film is directed by actress/filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, and stars The Americans' Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, along with the late Ray Liotta (one of his last performances), Margo Martindale, Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, and Brooklynn Prince. Here's the synopsis, if you need it:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

You can watch the Cocaine Bear trailer below. Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh did the score for the film and you can listen to that below as well.

Catch Pusha T at Coachella and Governors Ball this year.