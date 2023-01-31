Coco & Clair Clair supporting ‘Sexy’ on tour, new NYC & SF dates added

NYC-based duo Coco & Clair Clair mix floaty electro art-pop and off-kilter rap on their debut full-length, Sexy, which came out in 2022; stream it below. They're going on the "So Sexy" tour with Grandma supporting the album beginning in March, and they've added new San Francisco and NYC dates to the run, which wraps up in Nashville on April 15. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on April 11 at Music Hall of Williamsburg, and tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM, with an American Express presale starting Wednesday, February 1 at 10 AM.

COCO & CLAIR CLAIR: 2023 TOUR

Feb 21, 2023 Maschinenhaus Berlin, Germany

Feb 23, 2023 Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb 24, 2023 Botanique Brussels, Brussels

Feb 25, 2023 Le Hasard Ludique Paris, Île-de-France

Feb 27, 2023 The Deaf Institute Manchester, United Kingdom

Feb 28, 2023 Omeara London, England

Mar 18, 2023 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Mar 19, 2023 House Of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room Dallas, TX

Mar 22, 2023 The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ

Mar 23, 2023 El Rey Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Mar 25, 2023 The New Parish Oakland, CA

Mar 26, 2023 Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA

Mar 28, 2023 Barboza Seattle, WA

Mar 29, 2023 Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC

Mar 31, 2023 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 1, 2023 Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO

Apr 3, 2023 Amsterdam Bar & Hall Saint Paul, MN

Apr 4, 2023 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Apr 6, 2023 The Blind Pig Ann Arbor, MI

Apr 8, 2023 The Foundry Philadelphia, PA

Apr 9, 2023 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Apr 11, 2023 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Apr 12, 2023 Union Stage Washington, DC

Apr 13, 2023 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC

Apr 15, 2023 Exit/In Nashville, TN