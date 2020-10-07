CocoRosie, ANOHNI, Big Freedia, Brooke Candy & Cakes Da Killa share anti-Trump song

Back in 2016, Cocorosie released single "Smoke 'em Out" ft ANOHNI in response to Trump's win in the presidential election, writing at the time, "In the wake of this un-natural disaster, we feel a call to rise, shout, and burn the house down." They then released a second version of the song, titled "Burn Down the House," on this year's Put the Shine On. Just in time for the 2020 election, they've recorded a third version, "End of the Freak Show," featuring ANOHNI, Big Freedia, Brooke Candy, and Cakes Da Killa.

"We are fired up to share a song that has already had more than one lease of life, re-birthed in a vital new form," say Cocorosie. "Invigorated to be aligned with the fierce collaborators on this track in a time when we all need unity and lifting-up ever the more." Listen to "End of the Freak Show" and the two previous versions of the song, below.

“This Is The End Of The Freak Show” select lyrics:

(Brooke Candy):

D-dead girl walking

Just the sight of her is shocking

Wear your heart out like a locket

Keep a pistol in my pocket

Whoa burnin don’t put me out

Screaming until you hear me now

I’m yelling it yelling it yelling it loud

(ANOHNI, CocoRosie):

Burning down the house,

To smoke them out

I was on the brink like so many times

Got children and wives waving forks and knives

Burning down the house,

To smoke them out

(Cakes Da Killa):

Running through the house

Running, running screaming meaning they coming

My ears steady ringing

the choir steady humming

You should never play with the smoke and never play with no liars

Pretty playing with matches now this shit is on fire

(Big Freedia):

Mama said don’t set the bar

Just raise it even higher

You know there’s no match for me

I am the crowd ignitor

Let me see them lighters

Cue the gospel choir

When I walk onto the stage it’s

Fire fire fire