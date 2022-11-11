Cocteau Twins announce ‘Heaven or Las Vegas’ exhibit & Marc Jacobs collection

Cocteau Twins have collaborated with designer Marc Jacobs on an exhibit of artwork and memorabilia from their iconic 1990 album Heaven or Las Vegas. It's on display at Jacobs' Heaven store in Los Angeles now through December 12. It features graphic designer Paul West's original artwork for the album, on display to the public for the first time ever.

There is also, of course, a collab collection of apparel, including a baby tee, mesh skirt, a slit top, album logo hair pin, an album logo ring, and a reproduction of a 1990 London concert ticket. Check out pictures of the line below.

We talked to Cocteau Twins bassist Simon Raymonde about Heaven or Las Vegas for its 30th birthday.

