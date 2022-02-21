Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser releasing first new music in 13 years on Record Store Day EP

Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser will release her first new music in 13 years on a Record Store Day EP by Sun's Signature, her duo project with partner Damon Reece. Via The EP will be out via Partisan and features five songs by Fraser and Reese (drummer for Massive Attack, Spiritualized, Lupine Howl and others) with 8000 copies being pressed worldwide with 3700 of those are going to North America.

While the EP is new, the songs on have been kicking around for a while. Sun's Signature includes "Underwater," a song which Fraser released as an extremely limited edition single (only 300 copies pressed) in 2000 -- no word on whether this is the same version, Slicing Up Eyeballs notes that other tracks -- “Golden Air” and “Make Lovely the Day” -- were performed at Fraser's rare solo set at the 2012 Meltdown Festival. Record Store Day UK's site calls this "A finally finished 5 track EP." Check out the Sun's Signature artwork and tracklist, and listen to the "Underwater" and her Meltdown set, below.

Fraser's last new music as a primary artist was 2009 single "Moses" which was co-written and produced by Reece.

Record Store Day 2022 happens April 23 and you can check out the full list of exclusive releases here.

Elizabeth Fraser did contribute vocals to a version of Oneohtrix Point Never's "Tales From The Trash Stratum" from the deluxe edition of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, as well as vocals for Sam Lee's "The Moon Shines Bright."

Sun's Signature:

Side A:

1. Underwater

2. Golden Air

Side B:

1. Bluedusk

2. Apples

3. Make Lovely The Day

