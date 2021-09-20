Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie preps ‘Mockingbird Love’ EP (stream a track)

Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie will release a new EP, Mockingbird Love, on October 15 via his own Soleil Après Minuit label. It's the first in a series of releases coming from Guthrie this year, and you can stream its closing track, "My Courtesan." It's a typically gorgeous instrumental, drenched in Guthrie's signature shimmery layers. Listen to that below.

Last year, Guthrie released a new collaborative album with Harold Budd, Another Flower, just days before Budd's death in December.

Classic Cocteau Twins albums Heaven or Las Vegas and Blue Bell Knoll just celebrated their 31st and 33rd anniversaries, respectively, last week.

