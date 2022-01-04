Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie releases ‘Springtime’ EP for his 60th birthday (listen)

Former Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie turned 60 today -- Happy Birthday! -- and to celebrate he's got a present for us. The Springtime EP features four gorgeous new tracks full of the ethereal atmosphere and soaring melodies you associate with the dreampop icon. Listen below.

Robin has been on a prolific streak this past year, having released a couple EPs and an album in 2021. Let's hope that continues.

