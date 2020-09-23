Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie remixes Jack Colwell’s “In My Dreams” (listen)

Australian singer-songwriter Jack Colwell released Swandream back in the spring, a record loaded with lush, moody ballads and soaring anthems. One of those ballads, "In My Dreams," has just been remixed by Robin Guthrie of Cocteau Twins who gives the track a typically ethereal lift.

"I'm a huge Cocteau Twins fan, so I almost fell out of my chair when Robin replied to my email and said he wanted to remix 'In My Dreams,'" Jack says. "The finished product is everything I dared to hope it would be. I'm so happy." Guthrie's remix premieres in this post and you can stream it below.

Guthrie's "In My Dreams" remix officially comes out Friday, September 25 along with two other remixes of the track. Colwell will also play two socially distant live shows in Sydney, Australia on Friday 2 October at the Oxford Art Factory. $2 from every ticket sold will be donated to Black Rainbow, a national advocacy platform and touchpoint for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBQTI peoples.

