Code Orange doing full-band, Unplugged-style livestream w/ pre-show by Riki Rachtman

UPDATE: It happened. Watch the archived stream and read more about the event here.

--

Code Orange have been consistently doing a livestream series during these concert-less times, and as cool as they've all been, the very best one was the full-band release show for Underneath at an audience-free Roxian Theatre, so it's exciting news that they just announced another full-band livestream at another audience-free venue: The Theatre Factory in Pittsburgh.

This one will be an MTV Unplugged-style performance, "but with nightmarish digital twists and turns," and it's called Under The Skin. They're promising "a full band, stripped down and reimagined presentation of tracks spanning their entire catalogue," and they add that it's their "second ever large scale livestream event + another audio/visual nightmare." Like the album release show, hate5six is working with the band on this one too. It goes down July 30 on Code Orange's Twitch channel. There will also be exclusive merch available during the event in Code Orange's webstore. Watch a trailer video below.

Update (7/30): the show is TONIGHT and the MTV comparisons/references keep coming. The stream will be preceded by the official "Mudbangers Ball" pre-show, hosted by '90s Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman. "Look I miss the Headbangers Ball more than you," Riki writes. "TONIGHT IS THE CLOSEST THING YOUR GONNA GET." The pre-show starts at 7 PM ET and Code Orange's performance starts at 8.

Also revisit Code Orange's great livestreamed album release show: