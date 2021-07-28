Code Orange announce headlining shows w/ Show Me The Body, Portrayal of Guilt & more

Code Orange have announced some headlining US shows, happening in between their tour opening for Slipknot (alongside Killswitch Engage and Fever 333). The headlining dates include support varying by date from Dying Fetus, Show Me The Body, Machine Girl, Year of the Knife, Bathe, Your Spirit Dies, Backside, Portrayal of Guilt, Uniform, New Methods, and more. All dates are listed below.

Code Orange's tour with Slipknot includes includes NYC-area shows in New Jersey and Connecticut this October (tickets). Code Orange were also one of the many bands to pay tribute to founding/former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, who passed away yesterday.

Read about Code Orange's latest album, Underneath, in our list of the best albums of 2020.

Code Orange -- 2021 Headlining Tour Dates

9/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre – w/ Dying Fetus, Show Me The Body, Machine Girl, Year of the Knife

9/26 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner – w/ Show Me The Body, Year of the Knife

9/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme – w/ Show Me The Body, Year of the Knife

10/18 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern – w/ Bathe, Your Spirit Dies, Backside

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly – support TBD

10/25 – Memphis, TN – Growler’s – support TBD

10/29 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center – w/ Portrayal of Guilt, Uniform, New Methods

11/3 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole – support TBD

Opening for Slipknot:

Tue 9/28/2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed 9/29/2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Fri 10/1/2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat 10/2/2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun 10/3/2021 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue 10/5/2021 Syracuse, NY St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri 10/8/2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat 10/9/2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Sun 10/10/2021 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue 10/12/2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Wed 10/13/2021 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri 10/15/2021 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

Sun 10/17/2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Tue 10/19/2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed 10/20/2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri 10/22/2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat 10/23/2021 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun 10/24/2021 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Tue 10/26/2021 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Thu 10/28/2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat 10/30/2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon 11/1/2021 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Tue 11/2/2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri 11/5/2021 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium