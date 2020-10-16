Code Orange announce livestream with Year of the Knife, Jesus Piece, Machine Girl

Code Orange's two full-band livestreams this year have both been genuinely great, so it's exciting news that they just announced a third. It's called "BACK INSIDE THE GLASS," and a press release calls it "an all-immersive environmental experience placing Code Orange’s live show at the center of awe-inspiring virtual landscapes." It'll also feature new sets by Machine Girl, Year Of The Knife (playing their recently-released album Internal Incarceration in full) and Jesus Piece, all three of whom were supposed to tour with Code Orange this year.

It goes down on Halloween at 4 PM ET, and like Code Orange's recent MTV Unplugged-style livestream did, this will begin with a Mudbangers Ball pre-show at 3 PM ET, hosted by former Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman. (The first Mudbangers Ball was genuinely cool, so we recommend catching this one too.) Tickets are on sale.

Code Orange vocalist Jami Morgan says, "We are very excited to present the next chapter of the Code Orange live streaming experiment. We are hoping to deliver something on a whole new level with ‘BACK INSIDE THE GLASS’ and are glad to have our brothers and sisters in Jesus Piece, Year Of The Knife, and Machine Girl along with us."

Jesus Piece’s Luis Aponte added, "Code Orange made themselves the innovators of this,” adding, “If we were going to do a livestream, we’re going to do it right."

Year of the Knife's Madison Watkins added, "No one could have predicted what this year would bring or how it would devastate live music. In a world without touring, we have to keep pushing to find ways to connect and keep the momentum, and Code Orange is leading the pack in terms of innovating and creating new experiences."

And Machine Girl’s Matt Stephenson said, "This is the first Machine Girl ‘live’ set since the beginning of the pandemic and I’m excited that it’s happening alongside Code Orange."

Watch the trailer:

